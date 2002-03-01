Freethinking With a Plan
Follow these rules and let the juices flow during your brainstorming sessions
1 min read
- Before you start, make sure you define the problem or issue you're going to discuss.
- During the session, make sure someone writes down all ideas as they surface.
- Once you get started, everyone must suspend judgement. Reserve criticism for after the session.
- Encourage people to build on the ideas of others. Remember, few ideas have a single author.
- The idea is to push the envelope--invite unconventional thinking. In fact, often the wilder the idea, the better.
And don't sweat the details. During brainstorming, quantity is more important than quality.
Excerpted from Get Smart: 365 Tips To Boost Your Entrepreneurial IQ