IHOP's New Look and Expanded Menu

February 26, 2002 1 min read

Glendale, California--The International House of Pancakes, which shut down its six A-frame restaurants in the Milwaukee area a decade ago, is now back in the area with a redesigned look and a renewed emphasis on broadening beyond its breakfast niche.

IHOP, which started in California in 1958, quickly became famous for serving breakfast items throughout the day and spread across the country. Today the company, which is 95 percent franchisee-operated, offers a menu that includes sandwiches, salads and entrees like pot roast and chicken-fried steak. -Milwaukee Journal Sentinel