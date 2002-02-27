Buffalo Wild Wings CEO Named Business Innovator of the Year

<b></b>

February 27, 2002 1 min read

Minneapolis--Sally Wold Smith, president and CEO of Buffalo Wild Wings International Inc., has been named North Dakota Business Innovator of the Year for 2002. Smith is being recognized for overseeing the growth of Buffalo Wild Wings Grill & Bar from a small regional restaurant chain to a national player through innovation and operating practices.

David Trottier, president and CEO of electronics distributor Chiptronics Inc., was also named Business Innovator of the Year, an award bestowed by the Center for Innovation at the University of North Dakota in Grand Forks. -Center for Innovation