Financial News--AFC, Denny's

<b></b>
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Atlanta--AFC Enterprises Inc., franchisor of Church's Chicken, Cinnabon and Popeyes Chicken & Biscuits, said income from continuing operations rose 27 percent in the fourth quarter, helped by higher franchise royalty fees and increased sales at restaurants open for at least a year. The company said it expects to add 400 to 500 franchised restaurants in 2002 and for earnings to grow 25 percent. -Reuters

Spartanburg, South Carolina--For the fourth quarter ended December 26, 2001, Denny's systemwide sales increased to $553 million compared with $547 million in the previous year. This increase is attributed to a 2.4 percent gain in systemwide same-store sales, which reflects a 3.4 percent increase at company-owned locations and a 1.4 percent increase at franchised restaurants. -Advantica Restaurant Group

More from Entrepreneur

Kim's expertise can help you become a strong leader, pitch VCs for capital, and develop a growth strategy.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market