Financial News--AFC, Denny's

<b></b>

February 28, 2002 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Atlanta--AFC Enterprises Inc., franchisor of Church's Chicken, Cinnabon and Popeyes Chicken & Biscuits, said income from continuing operations rose 27 percent in the fourth quarter, helped by higher franchise royalty fees and increased sales at restaurants open for at least a year. The company said it expects to add 400 to 500 franchised restaurants in 2002 and for earnings to grow 25 percent. -Reuters

Spartanburg, South Carolina--For the fourth quarter ended December 26, 2001, Denny's systemwide sales increased to $553 million compared with $547 million in the previous year. This increase is attributed to a 2.4 percent gain in systemwide same-store sales, which reflects a 3.4 percent increase at company-owned locations and a 1.4 percent increase at franchised restaurants. -Advantica Restaurant Group