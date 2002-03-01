Expansion News--Domino's, Pizza Inn, Village Inn

March 1, 2002 1 min read

Ann Arbor, Michigan--Domino's Pizza moved to consolidate its position as the UK's largest deliverer of pizzas with aggressive expansion plans. The chain, which delivers one in every five pizzas to UK homes, said it wanted to boost the number of outlets from 237 to 500 by 2006. -Independent News

The Colony, Texas--Pizza Inn Inc. has signed a three-store agreement with Food Court Solutions of Pikeville, Kentucky, to open express locations in three Kentucky malls. The Pizza Inn Express units will be located in food courts in West Liberty, Salyersville and Stanton, Kentucky, with the first scheduled to open in March. -Pizza Inn Inc.

Denver--Family restaurant chain Village Inn has opened a franchise in St. Cloud, Florida. The location is part of a 12-unit development deal in the Orlando, Florida, area. The first restaurant under the deal opened in Winter Park, Florida, last January. -Nichol & Company Ltd.