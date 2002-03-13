Starting a Business

Tech In Check?

Home-office technology can help you in your quest to organize, but it can also leave you swamped in your own bits and bytes.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Equipping your office with the right technology naturally helps you increase productivity, but don't count on it to do the same for your organizational skills. PCs, printers, fax machines and other electronic equipment can create quite a few organizational challenges. But we do have some solutions for you:

Challenge: Lightening the load on your computer. The advantage of a computer over traditional file cabinets is the amount of information it can store; the disadvantage is . . . the amount of information it can store.

Solution: Get in the habit of purging your hard drive of unwanted documents the same way you would your file cabinets. If you know you'll never refer to a document again, dump it. Otherwise, when you need to find an important document, you'll waste too much time searching through unnecessary files until you finally find what you're looking for.

Challenge: Avoiding data loss.

Solution: Don't wait until your hard drive crashes to think about backing up your data. One of the best investments you can make is in a reliable backup system. Equipment is easy and relatively inexpensive to replace compared to information and time.

Challenge: Managing numerous e-mails.

Solution: Read and respond to your e-mail in groups. Rather than checking your e-mail many times a day and putting off responding each time, take action immediately and move on to the next message. Postponing e-mail responses is no different from shuffling the papers on your desk-they're both a waste of time.

Challenge: Juggling multiple voice-mail messages.

Solution: Make sure you have a high-quality voice-mail system that's able to handle the volume of calls you receive daily. Also, your system should be equipped with enough options to meet your needs. When recording your outgoing message, make sure your message is audible, identify yourself or your company, and ask the caller to leave the best time to return his or her call. Making the latter effort reduces the amount of time you spend playing phone tag.

Challenge: Resisting the urge to slug along with slow, outdated equipment.

Solution: Buy the fastest computer system you can afford. Think it's a waste of money to buy an updated system? Calculate the amount of time you waste waiting to log on to the Net, print documents or process data-then ask yourself what your time is worth. Also, don't skimp on your printer. Keep in mind that while most of your clients don't see what's in your office, they do see what comes out of your office.

More from Entrepreneur

Dustin's experience and expertise can help you monetize your message, build a marketing strategy and connect with influencers.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Etsy Business

Start Your Own Etsy Business

Buy From
Travel Hosting Business: Step-by-Step Startup Guide

Travel Hosting Business: Step-by-Step Startup Guide

Buy From
Start Your Own Travel Hosting Business

Start Your Own Travel Hosting Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Import/Export Business

Start Your Own Import/Export Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Personal Training Business

Start Your Own Personal Training Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market