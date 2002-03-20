Restore Your Store

A makeover for your store can do wonders for business.

March 20, 2002 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Your store's sights, sounds and smells create a mood that encourages clients to either shop in your store and recommend you to friends-or run screaming for the door. Linda Calder, a visual consultant and co-owner of Complements, a retail accessories store in Topsfield, Massachusetts, offers some tips to spruce up the environment that may be the cause of sagging sales.



1. Think about a store you love to visit. What prompts you to go there?



2. Trash the cheesy bags. If you sell expensive items, putting them in a white plastic bag is a big no-no.



3. Appeal to the senses. If you own a coffee shop, make sure customers can smell the freshly brewed coffee, and maybe have jazz music playing. If it's a baby store, make sure they can smell the baby powder.



4. Evaluate your displays. They should be sharp, current and reflective of your merchandise.



5. Clean! Take some time every day to dust, replace burnt-out bulbs, vacuum or sweep, and straighten displays.



Follow Calder's advice, and soon your store will be filled with silent marketing tools that demand your customers' undivided attention.