Baby Boom Benefits

Want to cash in on the biggest boom yet? Let these ideas get you started.
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Despite overpopulation concerns, the United States will soon experience a rise in births that's expected to rival the well-noted booms of the 20th century. Starting in 2001, it'll be baby this, baby that, meaning baby anything and everything will be in demand. Now all you have to do is find your niche in this expanding market. Here are five ideas to inspire you:

  • Baby Products. There's virtually no end to the list. There's room for fashion-conscious parents and toy inventors alike.
  • Mementos. Have a knack for crafts? You might be a hit with new parents looking for something special made just for their little one.
  • Interior Design. The baby's room is of utmost importance to expectant parents. Should it be themed Winnie the Pooh or Teletubbies? You can help them with these weighty questions. If woodworking is your specialty, don't discount refurbishing.
  • Baby Photography And Video. Can you make a six-month old smile? If you can, and have a good eye, you're a shoo-in as a baby photographer. With your video production skills, you can offer parents an alternative to the traditional baby book.
  • Baby Services. If you're a people person, offering baby-related services may be just your thing. A good planner can arrange and host events like birthday parties, baby showers and play groups. If you're a Web wonder, offering online information on anything baby-related could be profitable, especially if you find advertisers to support your project.

