It's Your Office--So Make It Yours!

Whether it's functional or fashionable you want, make sure your home office is uniquely <I>you</I>.
Having just moved into a new place recently, I know how unsettling it is to have your entire life packed away in boxes--and how good it feels to put things away and get everything in order again. When you start a homebased business, the situation is similar. You might not have items in boxes, but when you're trying to set up your home office, it can be frustrating trying to figure out where to put everything. You want your office to be both functional and stylish--you know that much. But you don't know where to begin.

Our Complete Guide to Outfitting Your Home Office should serve to clear away some of your frustration. From office equipment to furniture to broadband, you'll find everything you need to get your office in working order in no time flat, at a cost that won't bust your budget.

You know that feeling you get after you move, once all the boxes are unpacked and you have everything just where you want it? That's exactly how you'll feel once your office is up and running. Make sure you set it up right from the beginning so you can get the most out of your home office. You'll be far more productive if you like your work environment than if you were constantly peering over your computer monitor at the pile of junk in the corner or the filing cabinet that's slightly askew.

