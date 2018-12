Your confidence will keep customers coming back.

December 30, 2002 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In a study of 10,000 people designed to determine why folks patronize the businesses they do, price came in fifth, selection fourth, service third and quality second. The No. 1 factor? People said they patronize businesses they have confidence in. Your commitment will make them confident; so will your consistency. And if they're confident, they're customers.

Excerpted from 303 Marketing Tips: Guaranteed To Boost Your Business