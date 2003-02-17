Getting your office equipment without breaking the bank.

February 17, 2003 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

If you don't have the furniture necessary to start your business, you have several options on where to buy. Traditional office furniture stores are probably out of your price range, but there are several ways to get quality furnishings without breaking the bank. With a little effort, you can find great buys on new and used desks, chairs, file cabinets, and lighting.

Office and furniture warehouses offer low-cost, functional products. If you don't mind buying used furnishings, you can really save a bundle. Check out flea markets, garage sales, auctions, estate sales, and second-hand stores. This method may require a lot more time, but it can pay off.

Excerpted from Starting a Home-based Business