Marketing Now

You get action by increasing urgency.

March 6, 2002 1 min read

Stress the short-term nature of the opportunity. Underscore how simple it is to get the benefit of the product...with just a phone call. Offer additional information for a phone call or returned coupon. Connect a benefit directly with the action line.

Our smart copiers will change the way your business handles paper. Call now for more free information.

A full-body massage won't just make your day...it will make your week! Set up an appointment today.

Make a decision now to change the financial path of the rest of your life. Give me a call today.

These special-value prices will last for only three more weeks. Don't miss out.

Excerpted from Knock-Out Marketing: Powerful Strategies to Punch Up Your Sales