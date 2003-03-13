Satisfied Customers
Try these smart customer satisfaction tips
- Use punch cards. Every time customers frequent your business, punch a hole in a card you've given them. After 10 punches, their next purchase is free or at a substantial discount.
- Give something away. Promote new purchases by including a freebie with them. Have the promotion relate to your business. For instance, restaurant owners could give away a free glass of wine.
- Stay in touch with loyal clients. You could send a monthly or quarterly newsletter. Send "thank you" notes in appreciation for their business or referrals.
- Always give top-notch customer service. Customers, whether they're right or not, usually think they are. Deal with any conflicts quickly and quietly.
Excerpted fromGet Smart: 365 Tips To Boost Your Entrepreneurial IQ