Satisfied Customers

Try these smart customer satisfaction tips
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
  • Use punch cards. Every time customers frequent your business, punch a hole in a card you've given them. After 10 punches, their next purchase is free or at a substantial discount.
  • Give something away. Promote new purchases by including a freebie with them. Have the promotion relate to your business. For instance, restaurant owners could give away a free glass of wine.
  • Stay in touch with loyal clients. You could send a monthly or quarterly newsletter. Send "thank you" notes in appreciation for their business or referrals.
  • Always give top-notch customer service. Customers, whether they're right or not, usually think they are. Deal with any conflicts quickly and quietly.

Excerpted fromGet Smart: 365 Tips To Boost Your Entrepreneurial IQ

