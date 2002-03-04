Stay On the Straight and Narrow

There is no magic formula for successful marketing, but there is one guiding principle--stay focused.

Great brands stay focused on their concepts. When a brand loses its focus, bad things happen. That doesn't mean you can't expand at all; just don't stray from your core business or the reason why customers came to you in the first place.

