When setting up your home office, keep it simple.

March 5, 2002 1 min read

One of the main reasons for starting a business from home is saving money on start-up, so don't go overboard buying new furniture and equipment. Many businesses can be started with no more than a desk, a file cabinet, and a phone. Once your business gets rolling, you can start to invest in some other equipment that will make your day-to-day activities more efficient.

