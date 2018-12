When you send in a release and encourage the editor to call for more information, be prepared for the call.

October 11, 2002 1 min read

What additional information do you have to give out? If you're shrewd, you'll put only the basics in the initial release, but make it enough of a tease to encourage the editor's call. Have a background information already prepared. Putting things in a Q&A (question and answer) format is easy, and it simplifies the job for the editor or reporter.

