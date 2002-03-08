Landing Customers

It's often easier to land those first customers by knowing what you're looking for. Here are some smart ways to focus your target market
  • Realize you don't--and can't--sell to everyone.
  • Describe what you sell. And remember to emphasize how your product or service benefits customers.
  • Determine why customers need your product or service and then match your business with those most likely to buy from you.
  • Once you find your most-likely customers, target those most willing to pay your fees.

Finally, analyze where these targeted customers are, what they read and what events or trade shows they attend. In other words, once you find them, you have to tell or show them who you are and what you have to offer.

Excerpted from Get Smart: 365 Tips To Boost Your Entrepreneurial IQ

