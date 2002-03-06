Papa John's Tops Customer Satisfaction Index for Third Consecutive Year

Louisville, Kentucky--Consumers have again rewarded Papa John's by rating the pizza chain number one in customer satisfaction among all national fast-food restaurants for the third straight year. The American Consumer Satisfaction Index, released by The National Quality Research Center at the University of Michigan Business School, rated Papa John's 10 percent higher than the restaurant industry group average and also above the retail sector average.

During the fourth quarter of 2001, 16,000 current customers of the companies included in the survey were asked questions about their expectations and perceptions of value and quality by researchers working with the center, the American Society for Quality and the CFI group. -Papa John's International

