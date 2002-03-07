A New Look for Subway Restaurants

<b></b>

March 7, 2002 1 min read

Milford, Connecticut--Subway Restaurants has introduced Tuscany Décor, a new design package that is the first complete interior and exterior revamp the sandwich chain has undertaken. The look includes wall murals, new lighting, floor tiles and seating. Subway unveiled Tuscany Décor at a franchisee convention in 2001 and has tested and previewed the look in many locations. Currently about 57 franchised restaurants have the Tuscany Décor, an optional décor recommended by Subway for all newly constructed restaurants. -Subway Restaurants