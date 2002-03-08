Expansion News--Auntie Anne's, Domino's, haircolorxpress, Wingstop

Gap, Pennsylvania--During a brief ceremony at the Broadway Mall in Hicksville, New York, Anne Beiler, founder and CEO of Auntie Anne's Inc., helped celebrate the opening of the 700th Auntie Anne's Hand-Rolled Soft Pretzel store. The store, which is owned and operated by Georgine Margolis-Williams, is the company's 26th location in the greater New York City area. -Auntie Anne's Inc.

Ann Arbor, Michigan--Domino's Pizza LLC has agreed to acquire 82 franchised stores in the Phoenix market, making it the largest store acquisition in the company's history. The acquisition from Domino's franchisee Sierra-Sonora Enterprises Inc. will bring the number of stores owned by the franchisor to 602 when the transaction closes. -Domino's Pizza LLC

Fort Lauderdale, Florida--haircolorxpress International LLC has signed leases to open its first salons in Washington, DC, and New Jersey, as well as five new salons in Florida. The company currently has three stores open in Florida; an additional three are slated to open this month. -Thorp & Co.

Dallas--Wingstop Restaurants Inc. will reach the 50-store mark by the end of this month. Currently, 47 Wingstop restaurants are in operations with restaurants in Gainesville, Florida; Augusta, Georgia; Pleasant Grove, Texas, and Las Cruces, New Mexico, scheduled to open in the coming weeks. -Wingstop Restaurants Inc.

