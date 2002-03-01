Crossing the Funding Hurdle

If getting capital is your only barrier to start-up, let these tips clear your path.

March 1, 2002 4 min read

This story appears in the March 2002 issue of . Subscribe »

It's common knowledge that raising capital of any kind has been very tough during the past 18 months. Even if you're a start-up or emerging company with the hottest new gadget on the market, finding the capital you need can be next to impossible.

The truth is, it has always been tough to raise capital (well, OK, try to forget 1997, 1998 and 1999). But the fact remains that lenders and investors of all types have been raising the bar higher and higher to decide which businesses get funded and which businesses don't. If you look at today's companies that successfully cross the funding hurdle, you'll find they often share a number of similarities. So if you're about to embark on the road to the capital markets to claim your share of debt or equity, use the following strategies to increase your chances of clearing the funding bar: