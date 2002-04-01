Got the Goods

The top 117 industry-leading companies from our 2002 Franchise 500

April 1, 2002

Countdowns, top 10 lists, award shows...they're all indications that our culture is obsessed with the best. Likewise, once you've decided to buy a franchise, it's only natural to be obsessed with finding the best opportunity in your industry and price range. To help you out, we've compiled the following list of the top-ranked franchises from each of 117 specific categories in our 2002 Franchise 500® listing.

Though the following franchises are deemed the best according to our formula, we do not intend to endorse any particular franchise as being the best for you. Rather, the following listing should serve as a starting point for your own independent research. Thorough investigation includes analyzing a company's Uniform Franchise Offering Circular and other literature, speaking and visiting with the company's existing franchisees, and consulting with an experienced attorney and accountant.

Do your due diligence-it's the best advice we can give to any prospective franchisee.