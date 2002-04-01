Jabber-Walkie

Now you can ramble in more ways than one.

April 1, 2002 1 min read

This story appears in the April 2002 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

How would you like to push a button and make instant voice contact with your closest business associates in the office or even across the state? No busy signals. No phone tag.

Walkie-talkies are becoming increasingly popular fixtures on phone handsets and wireless handhelds like Motorola's Talkabout. The T6200 and T6300 versions of this Family Radio Service communicator sell for $54.99 to $100 and include enhancements for quality security and reception. And two-way radios on EnGenius Technologies' $349 SN-920 Cordless Phone can link up three dozen handsets.

For long-distance chats, Nextel Networks' Motorola iDEN phones can connect to 100 others across hundreds of square miles. The Nextel Direct Connect feature accounts for about 40 percent of all conversation minutes, says CEO John Chapple. He credits Nextel's high phone usage and high customer retention rate to Direct Connect.

As service providers continue to build out their packet-data networks, walkie-talkie services are likely to spread.

Mike Hogan is Entrepreneur's technology editor.

Contact Source