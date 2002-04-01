Hot Disks 04/02
Get snazzier presentations, develop rich media e-mails, prevent computer crashes and compose e-mail on the fly.
2 min read
This story appears in the April 2002 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »
- Spice It Up: Add some pizzazz to PowerPoint with Microsoft Producer. This free add-on lets you jazz up lackluster presentations with snazzy media elements. Import audio and video files, images and HTML files, then save everything to your desktop, CD or Web server. Microsoft Producer is compatible only with PowerPoint 2002 and Windows 2000 or higher.
- Present Your Case: EmailPresenter from Presentation Pro will transform a simple PowerPoint file into a rich media e-mail. The e-mail, which arrives without a bulky attachment, streams your presentation directly to the recipient. A one-month user license will cost you $49, and an annual subscription is available for about $490.
- Better Than Ever: Prevent frustrating computer crashes before they happen with RAMrocket from Ascentive. This $29.95 application is designed to help any PC run multiple applications simultaneously without crashing and burning. RAMrocket works by defragmenting and recovering your computer's memory and improves its speed and performance.
- Mail on the Fly: E-mail goes mobile with Iambic Mail from Iambic Software. This $19.95 application allows you to compose messages on any Palm-based handheld device, then synchronize them with the e-mail application on your Windows desktop. If your handheld has a wireless modem, you can also send your messages while you're on the go.
Liane Gouthro, a former technology reporter at PCWorld.com, freelances from her home in Brookline, Massachusetts.