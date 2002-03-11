Crossing Over

Trend spotters tell us that all products and services are becoming crossovers.

March 11, 2002 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You can no longer assume a difference between, for instance, a residential and a commercial customer. What's right for one may also be right for the other. Indeed, so many customers are entrepreneurs themselves that work and home are melding. Likewise, don't assume traditional distinctions between urban, suburban and rural residents. City people are moving out to hinterlands because they can be technologically connected anywhere rural dwellers are moving into cities in search of opportunity. Don't make assumptions about customers--they could backfire.

Excerpted from 303 Marketing Tips: Guaranteed To Boost Your Business