Make sure you have the appropriate amount of stock to fulfill customer needs.

March 10, 2003 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Your basic stock should provide you with enough products and/or raw materials to fulfill orders from customers. To accurately calculate basic stock, you must review actual sales during an appropriate time period, such as a full year of business. Because you will have no previous sales and stocking figures to guide you during start-up, you must project your first year's sales based on your business plan and maintain your stock accordingly.

Excerpted from Starting a Home-based Business