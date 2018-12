Don't let your company growth slow because you're waiting on your copy machine.

July 1, 2003 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

If you anticipate that business growth will significantly increase your copying needs, look for a copier that will meet those needs today. The last thing you want to do a year from now when your business is growing like crazy is find another copier.

Excerpted from Start Your Own Business: The Only Start-Up Guide You'll Ever Need