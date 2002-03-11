Are You Still Motivated?
If you answered "no," don't feel bad; enthusiasm often wanes as new businesses fight to get established.
But there are ways to rekindle your entrepreneurial fire. Try these tips:
- Create a motivating office environment. Surround yourself with positive reminders of how far you've come.
- Give speeches. Sharing your story with others can refresh your spirits, and you may even learn a thing or two.
- Surround yourself with positive people. Avoid those toxic people who drain you and poison your attitude.
- Don't forget to reward yourself. Create deadlines, offer yourself an incentive to help sweeten the pot and make sure you take the time to celebrate your victory.
