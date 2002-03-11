Are You Still Motivated?

If you answered "no," don't feel bad; enthusiasm often wanes as new businesses fight to get established.

March 11, 2002 1 min read

But there are ways to rekindle your entrepreneurial fire. Try these tips:

Create a motivating office environment. Surround yourself with positive reminders of how far you've come.

Give speeches. Sharing your story with others can refresh your spirits, and you may even learn a thing or two.

Surround yourself with positive people. Avoid those toxic people who drain you and poison your attitude.

Don't forget to reward yourself. Create deadlines, offer yourself an incentive to help sweeten the pot and make sure you take the time to celebrate your victory.

