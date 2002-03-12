Write an Article

Even if you write the article for free, you can still make some money in the deal. Here's how: It can bring you valuable inquiries from prospects who see the story. It improves your image as an expert in the field and builds credibility. Be sure to get reprints of any articles you write and include them in your sales materials.

In fact, to make the most of your chance to have something printed, look ahead to what holidays, special events or key deadlines (like tax time) are coming up. Make yourself available as an expert, and have your article already developed so it's easy to get the information to the right source.

Excerpted from 303 Marketing Tips: Guaranteed To Boost Your Business

