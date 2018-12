What to do if buying an existing business doesn't sound right for you but starting from scratch sounds a bit intimidating

March 14, 2002

Take a stab at franchise ownership. What is a franchise--and how do you know if you're right for one? Essentially, a franchisee pays an initial fee and ongoing royalties to a franchisor. In return, the franchisee gains the use of a trademark, ongoing support form the franchisor and the right to use the franchisor's system of doing business and sell its products or services.

