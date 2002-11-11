The Press Kit

If you're doing any PR work, you'll need to put together a press kit. Here's a guide.
The press kit usually consists of a folder with one or two pockets designed to hold a changeable array of company information:

  • Company history, with trade association memberships
  • Overview of products and product lines
  • "Capabilities brochure"--your single most comprehensive piece of company literature that describes your firm's overall capabilities
  • A guide to the marketplace for your product
  • Biographies of principals (with CEO photo)
  • Samples of advertisements and background news features
  • Most recent product press releases
  • Organizational chart

The press kit should accompany your first press release to a new media outlet, but don't send it each time a release goes out, as that gets too expensive. However, you might mention in your release that "a full and updated press kit is available for your review."

A press kit should be on-hand anytime you stage a press conference or meet with the business press.

Excerpted from Knock-Out Marketing: Powerful Strategies to Punch Up Your Sales

