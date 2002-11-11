If you're doing any PR work, you'll need to put together a press kit. Here's a guide.

The press kit usually consists of a folder with one or two pockets designed to hold a changeable array of company information:

Company history, with trade association memberships

Overview of products and product lines

"Capabilities brochure"--your single most comprehensive piece of company literature that describes your firm's overall capabilities

A guide to the marketplace for your product

Biographies of principals (with CEO photo)

Samples of advertisements and background news features

Most recent product press releases

Organizational chart

The press kit should accompany your first press release to a new media outlet, but don't send it each time a release goes out, as that gets too expensive. However, you might mention in your release that "a full and updated press kit is available for your review."

A press kit should be on-hand anytime you stage a press conference or meet with the business press.

