The Press Kit
The press kit usually consists of a folder with one or two pockets designed to hold a changeable array of company information:
- Company history, with trade association memberships
- Overview of products and product lines
- "Capabilities brochure"--your single most comprehensive piece of company literature that describes your firm's overall capabilities
- A guide to the marketplace for your product
- Biographies of principals (with CEO photo)
- Samples of advertisements and background news features
- Most recent product press releases
- Organizational chart
The press kit should accompany your first press release to a new media outlet, but don't send it each time a release goes out, as that gets too expensive. However, you might mention in your release that "a full and updated press kit is available for your review."
A press kit should be on-hand anytime you stage a press conference or meet with the business press.
Excerpted from Knock-Out Marketing: Powerful Strategies to Punch Up Your Sales