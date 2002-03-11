IFA and MBDA to Improve Opportunities for Minority Entrepreneurs

<b></b>

March 11, 2002 1 min read

Orlando, Florida--The International Franchise Association and the Minority Business Development Agency signed a strategic alliance at the IFA's annual convention held last month. The association committed to share its franchise expertise with MBDA to help prospective minority franchisees learn the fundamentals of franchising, evaluate potential franchise options and obtain funding. Using the knowledge provided by IFA, MBDA would provide one-on-one technical assistance to prospective minority franchisees through their minority business development centers around the country. -International Franchise Association