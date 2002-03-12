Friendly's Goes Back to Basics after Refinancing

March 12, 2002 1 min read

Wilbraham, Massachusetts--With liquidity pressures eased by a December refinancing deal, Friendly Ice Cream Corp. executives say the chain of 554 restaurants is focusing on business basics this year: restaurant service, cleanliness and friendliness. On the customer service front, Friendly's has seen its mystery shopper scores continually improving over the last 18 months. Compensation for general managers is partly based on mystery shopper scores.

The company hopes its back-to-basics approach will result in increased sales at its restaurants and also of its ice cream, which is sold in grocery stores. -Boston Business Journal