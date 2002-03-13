New Salads Help Power Sales Increase at Wendy's

March 13, 2002 1 min read

Dublin, Ohio--Wendy's International Inc. is crediting new promotions, including an updated salad menu, with increasing sales for February. The company said preliminary results for February show a same-store sales increase at its Wendy's restaurants in the U.S. of between 3.75 and 4.25 percent.

Wendy's said regional promotions of its Spicy Chicken sandwich, Garden Sensations salad line and other products have been well received. -Business First of Columbus