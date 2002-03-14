New Capital Infusion to Help Entrepreneurs and Small Businesses Franchise

<b></b>

March 14, 2002 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Olympia Fields, Illinois--Entrepreneurs and small businesses eager to expand through franchising have a new source of growth capital. Francorp Capital Inc. is in the process of raising $30 million to provide qualified businesses with funds they need to launch franchise programs. Each business selected by Francorp Capital will received a capital infusion of $300,000 for franchise program development and implementation.

Businesses applying for Francorp Capital's capital infusion will be evaluated based upon their potential for success as franchisors. Criteria include profitability and growth, the existing markets for their particular franchises and the amount of investment required by the franchisee. -Francorp Inc.