Company News--Burger King

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

New York--As British liquor giant Diageo Plc ponders ways to dispose of its Burger King business, one thing is certain: the new owners will face a whopper of a task to boost sales amid unprecedented competition in the fast-food industry. As Diageo finalizes its long-awaited plan to shed the hamburger chain to focus on its core drinks business, analysts say a clean break would give Burger King a chance to revamp itself in the eyes of customers and franchisees. The company hopes changes like its new menu items and management team will improve Burger King's sales. -Reuters

Miami--Consumers across the country celebrated the 45th birthday of the Whopper sandwich by purchasing millions of the burgers at the more than 8,200 Burger King restaurants in the United States on March 4. The company saw a 14 percent increase in Whopper sales over the same day last year. -Burger King Corp.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Starting a Business

3 Ways to Succeed in a Startup Accelerator

Starting a Business

6 Entrepreneurial Lessons From Evan Britton of Famous Birthdays

Starting a Business

4 Secrets to Starting a Business and Scaling an Online Platform