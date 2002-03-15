Company News--Burger King

March 15, 2002 1 min read

New York--As British liquor giant Diageo Plc ponders ways to dispose of its Burger King business, one thing is certain: the new owners will face a whopper of a task to boost sales amid unprecedented competition in the fast-food industry. As Diageo finalizes its long-awaited plan to shed the hamburger chain to focus on its core drinks business, analysts say a clean break would give Burger King a chance to revamp itself in the eyes of customers and franchisees. The company hopes changes like its new menu items and management team will improve Burger King's sales. -Reuters

Miami--Consumers across the country celebrated the 45th birthday of the Whopper sandwich by purchasing millions of the burgers at the more than 8,200 Burger King restaurants in the United States on March 4. The company saw a 14 percent increase in Whopper sales over the same day last year. -Burger King Corp.