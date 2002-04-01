Comes In Handy

Got some work around the house, but can't find anyone who's up to the task? Just buy yourself a franchise.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the April 2002 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

So many customers need ceiling fans hung, garbage disposals installed or any of a dozen other odd jobs handled, but don't know whom to turn to. Contractors aren't interested in these too-small jobs.

Stacy Swift and Tamyra Wallace ran into this very dilemma as homeowners. They were hiring local handymen and hadn't been pleased with the results. "We had been ripped off too many times," explains Swift. "We knew there was a huge market for the service, and nobody out there with a reputation of being prompt, safe and reliable."

While looking for the right person to hang drywall in their garages, Swift, 41, and Wallace, 43, were also searching for the perfect franchise opportunity. Their experience in the franchise industry (Swift is a franchise consultant; Wallace was a franchise sales director) told them a service business was the way to go. Their experience as homeowners, meanwhile, told them Mr. Handyman would find an audience in Greenwood Village, Colorado. As Swift reasoned, "There's no way we were the only people who needed handymen on a regular basis."

The pair founded Fix It Chicks Inc. in 2001 to operate their Mr. Handyman franchise. Swift and Wallace handle the corporate end of the business while their three licensed, bonded, experienced handymen are doing odd jobs for customers. The franchisees would like to expand their business into an additional territory and have nine or 10 vans on the road, maybe a few operated by handywomen. "We'd love to have a great handywoman," says Swift, "but nobody's called for an interview yet."

Contact Source

Fix It Chicks Inc.
www.mrhandyman.com

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Starting a Business

3 Ways to Succeed in a Startup Accelerator

Starting a Business

6 Entrepreneurial Lessons From Evan Britton of Famous Birthdays

Starting a Business

4 Secrets to Starting a Business and Scaling an Online Platform