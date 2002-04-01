What's New 04/02
Is it OK to drink the water? Are the mosquitoes biting? For answers, globetrotters can turn to Fran Lessans' Passport Health Inc., a franchise specializing in travel immunizations, counseling and products such as insect repellent and water purification kits.
Medical experience isn't required, but franchisees must hire a registered nurse to handle immunizations.
Contact Source
(410) 727-0556, www.passporthealthusa.com