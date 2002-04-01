It Figures 04/02
Hired Help
IF HISTORY IS ANY INDICATION of how our country recovers from a recession, then the resemblance of current small-business hiring patterns of those of 1990 and 1991 could incicate light at the end of the tunnel.
|PRECENTAGE OF JOB SEEKERS BEING HIRED BY SMALL FIRMS
SOURCE: Challenger,Gray & ChristmasnInc.
|You Rang?
|EVEN WITH THE ADVENT of
wireless Internet, Web sites and email, most business owners
preferred method of keeping in contact with customers is as
old-fashion as Alexander gram Bell
SOURCE: Millward Brown
|Hard Sell
|A TOUGH ECONOMY
isn't the only thing causing problems for your sales staff.
Their profession could be hurting them as well. In a recent survey,
sales executives blamed their careers for doing the
following:
SOURCE: Sales and Marketing Management magazine
|7.5%
more highly skilled jobs were introduced into the workplace in 2001 than in 2000.
SOURCE: Economic Policy Foundation
50%
50%
|25%
of all U.S. kids have made an online purchase.
SOURCE: SpectraCom
50%