It Figures 04/02

Small-business hiring patterns, keeping in touch with customers and more
This story appears in the April 2002 issue of Entrepreneur.


Hired Help

IF HISTORY IS ANY INDICATION of how our country recovers from a recession, then the resemblance of current small-business hiring patterns of those of 1990 and 1991 could incicate light at the end of the tunnel.

PRECENTAGE OF JOB SEEKERS BEING HIRED BY SMALL FIRMS


SOURCE: Challenger,Gray & ChristmasnInc.
You Rang?
EVEN WITH THE ADVENT of wireless Internet, Web sites and email, most business owners preferred method of keeping in contact with customers is as old-fashion as Alexander gram Bell

SOURCE: Millward Brown
Hard Sell
A TOUGH ECONOMY isn't the only thing causing problems for your sales staff. Their profession could be hurting them as well. In a recent survey, sales executives blamed their careers for doing the following:

SOURCE: Sales and Marketing Management magazine
7.5%
more highly skilled jobs were introduced into the workplace in 2001 than in 2000.
SOURCE: Economic Policy Foundation

50%
of all employees feel management doesn't treat them with respect and dignity.
SOURCE: The Discovery Group

50%
of online purchases are made from the workplace.
SOURCE: Nielsen/NetRatings

25%
of all U.S. kids have made an online purchase.
SOURCE: SpectraCom

50%
of women would pay more visits to a business if they knew it was owned and operated by a woman.
SOURCE: Balance Oasis

