Do You Know How You're Doing?

Here's how to figure it out for yourself

March 18, 2002 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

What tasks do you need to do to accomplish your goals? Write them on a calendar. This lets you manage your daily work flow and gives you a view of the big picture at the same time.

Time is your most valuable asset, so keep track of it. Software programs make it easy to record your billable and nonbillable work.

Ask a spouse, friend or relative to hold you accountable for your goals. This way you can't shrug them off as something you don't really have to do.

Finally, acknowledge your achievements. Reward yourself with a great meal, a good book or even a day off. It's important to pat yourself on the back.

