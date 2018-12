Register your work through the Copyright Office--you'll thank yourself later.

October 15, 2002 1 min read

A copyright is good for your lifetime plus 50 years, so that your family or heirs may benefit from your work. It is advisable to register your copyright even though a work is automatically copyrighted upon creation. In cases of infringement, it is always good to have a public record of your copyright registered with the Copyright Office.

Excerpted from Starting a Home-based Business