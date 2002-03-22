Study Your Junk Mail

Before you throw out that pile of junk mail, take a look and maybe hold on to a few pieces for reference.

March 22, 2002 1 min read

Go to direct-mail school in your mailbox. If you're like most Americans, each day your mail brings you a handful of direct-mail solicitations that you can use as your hands-on education. Study the letters. Use design ideas from the fliers. Keep copies of different types of reply cards. Big-time direct-mail companies spend millions refining their mailing techniques. You can use that information for the price of tearing open the envelope. A real bargain.

