Pizza Chains Top Customer Satisfaction Poll

<b></b>

March 19, 2002 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Ann Arbor, Michigan--Hamburger giant McDonald's, in the midst of a major initiative to improve restaurant operations, once again received the lowest customer satisfaction rating among all the major fast-food chains in a consumer survey conducted by the University of Michigan business school. On the other end of the spectrum, Papa John's and Domino's received the two highest scores, followed by Wendy's , Pizza Hut, Little Caesar's, Taco Bell, Burger King and KFC. McDonald's has ranked at the bottom of the list for eight straight years. -Nation's Restaurant News