<b></b>

March 20, 2002 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Dallas--Genghis Grill has been named a 2002 Hot Concept Award winner by Nation's Restaurant News. This award honors on-the-rise concepts that develop forward-thinking, cutting-edge operations with strong consumer appeal. The company will accept the award in May. -Genghis Grill