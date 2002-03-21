Mrs. Fields Pairs with <i>Days of Our Lives</i> for Amateur Chef Contest

<b></b>

March 21, 2002 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Salt Lake City--Mrs. Fields Cookies and Days of Our Lives have joined hands to expand the cookie franchise's annual "Winning is Sweet" amateur chef contest to include a chance to win a walk-on role on the NBC daytime drama. Beginning March 15, entry forms for the banking contest can be found in 450 Mrs. Fields stores nationwide or online at www.mrsfields.com. The winning recipe will debut in stores in October and the recipe's creator will receive a $1,000 cash prize. -Mrs. Fields