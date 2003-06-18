Closing the Sale

One of the keys to success is knowing how to close the sale.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Here's how you can become a better closer:

Don't try to close prematurely. First, make sure you've satisfied the prospect's needs and concerns, and that he or she believes you can solve the problem at hand.

Then ask for the final decision. This sounds obvious, but it's often overlooked by the inexperienced, who instead wait for the prospects to seal the deal.

If you're uncomfortable with the term "closing," think of it as helping someone make a decision. Don't take a heavy-handed approach. Instead, in a fun, nonthreatening way, ask "So how many do you want?" or "We have it in a rainbow of colors. Do you want them all?"

Still worried? Remember, your ultimate goal is to get the business, so don't be afraid to ask for it.

Excerpted fromGet Smart: 365 Tips To Boost Your Entrepreneurial IQ

More from Entrepreneur

David provides constructive insight to help businesses focus on their company growth, build brand awareness and know when and how to raise money.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market