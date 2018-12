The U.S. government publishes mountain of information that most of us ignore-information that could be very profitable to you.

March 27, 2002 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

To get acquainted with this unending flow of data, locate a U.S. government directory of publications. The amount of material available--much of it at no cost whatsoever--will stagger your imagination. As more and more Americans employ computers in their businesses, the government has started to establish databases that can also be of immense help to you.

Excerpted from Starting a Home-based Business