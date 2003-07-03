Kick-Start Sales the Easy Way

Play up your product's unique features in your marketing.
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Perhaps the ultimate example of how to turn unlikely features into benefits (and of how to kick-start a stagnant market) comes from the well-muscled folks at Arm & Hammer. Working families had less time to bake, so baking soda sales had been flat for 20 years. One of their ad agency's copywriters (who are paid to explore benefits) considered baking soda's curious and little-though-of ability to absorb odors. Not particularly useful, it had been considered. That changed when this copywriter suggested promoting Arm & Hammer baking soda as a "refrigerator deodorant." You know the rest. At last survey, most U.S. refrigerators contain baking soda. Behold the dramatic impact of an unexplored benefit.

Excerpted from Knock-Out Marketing: Powerful Strategies to Punch Up Your Sales

