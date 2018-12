Buying the perfect business starts with choosing the right type of business for you.

The best place to start is by looking in an industry you are familiar with and understand. Think long and hard about the types of businesses you are interested in and which are the best match with your skills and experience. Also consider the size of business you are looking for, in terms of employees, number of locations and sales.

