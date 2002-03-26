TCBY Turnaround

<b></b>

March 26, 2002 1 min read

Salt Lake City--Before Mrs. Fields Famous Brands acquired the ailing yogurt chain, sales were melting away, but now there's a new TCBY. In fact, the new look has contributed to a sales turnaround of more than 15 percent since fourth quarter 2000. This marks the first time in eight years that TCBY has shown a sales increase in year-over-year basis.

Gone are the pink and green color scheme and original logo; they've since been replaced with new counters, chairs, ceiling fans and wall clocks. Another addition is Arthur's Corner, a place where children can eat their treats while coloring or watching "Arthur" videos. -QSR